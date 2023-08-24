Austin Theriault prepares for Sunday’s Oxford 250

OXFORD, Maine (WAGM) - THE Oxford 250 is this weekend and Austin Theriualt will be behind the wheel of a car for the first since 2019. Theriault and his team are at the track today preparing for sunday’s race. I caught up with Theriault this afternoon as his team was working on the car and getting it ready for the race.

They rearranged the schedule because it is supposed to rain tomorrow. They wanted to be able to give us enough practice time and get the car tuned in .There are around 30 cars here today getting laps and getting their cars into adjustment. It’s the big weekend coming up. Saturday we will be back for more practice, and we will have practice qualifying and the race on Sunday.”

So what are your thoughts how is the car handling. Are you excited about being back behind the wheel.”

" I am really excited it has been about 4 years since I have been behind the wheel. I have so many laps here probably over a thousand. I am working with a new team out of Vermont. Derek Ming Racing. We have Bar Harbor Bank and Trust as the primary sponsor. We are doing all of this for the Travis Mills Foundation. We are hoping to raise a bunch of money for them. We are already close to reaching our goal. Everybody is really exciting knowing we are doing this for a good cause.”

That is quite a partnership and you have teamed up with Travis before.

“When I was racing NASCAR we did a partnership with them. I think the lats time we worked together was Homestead Miami Speedway in 2019. It has been a while. Travis is a great guy. He has done a lot for service members who have been wounded. His retreat is just down the road here. They work with families and service members around the Country and in civilian life living the best life they possibly can.”

If people do want to donate, how can they go about doing that.?

“We have a donation link on my website and if you go on Facebook there is a link to my page on Facebook. We have had people donate large amounts and small amounts because people want to make a difference. Every dollar counts when you are talking about a nonprofit Foundation that does the sort of work they do.”>

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.