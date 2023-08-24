Cloud Cover to Start the day Tomorrow, with Showers Returning for the Afternoon and Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. I hope everyone had a chance to get outside this week and enjoy some of the wonderful weather that we’ve seen, as changes are on the way going into the weekend. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure exiting the region to the east of us this evening. This will leave us with more cloud cover in place going into tomorrow, as an unorganized area of low pressure works into the Gulf of Maine. This will keep things unsettled during the day tomorrow, with shower chances returning by the afternoon into the evening. Right now the weekend remains unsettled, with a better chance to see some showers Saturday, before cloud cover lingers going into the day Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows cloud cover continuing to increase. This will leave us with partly to mostly cloudy skies waking up tomorrow, with cloud cover continuing to increase during the morning hours. Low temperatures thanks to the cloud cover won’t cool off as much, with lows expected to fall back into the lower to mid 50s during the early morning hours of Friday. Southeasterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but are expected to pick up during the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The latest computer model runs have been showing cloud cover increasing during the morning hours, with a few isolated to scattered showers possible during the morning over southern areas. Shower chances continue to push north late morning into the afternoon hours, with most places over central Aroostook seeing showers begin just after lunchtime. The valley will be the last to see showers move in mid to late afternoon tomorrow, with lighter showers expected the further north you are in the county. Showers continue into tomorrow evening, with the bulk of the shower activity wrapping up during the early morning hours of Saturday. This will leave us with another cloudy start to the day, before more shower and possible thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to make it into the mid 60s for most places. Southerly winds are expected to pick up during the afternoon hours, and remain gusty going into the evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

