Continuing Our Sunny Stretch, Clouds Increase Late

Vanessa's Thursday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. After another stunning day weather wise yesterday, the sunshine continues today adding to our sunny stretch of weather. Temperatures this morning are slightly warmer compared to what we had seen around 24 hours ago.

This Morning's Weather Setup
The area of high pressure that has been bringing us the sunny stretch of weather is now starting to weaken sliding to the east. Because it is still close enough by to the region, it allows the sunshine to continue today. However, we have been starting to see our next system develop and as a result clouds will eventually increase ahead of our next system. Rain showers return by the time we go into tomorrow afternoon and evening and extends into the first half of the weekend.

Today's Highs
Today’s temperatures will reach closer to the low to middle 70s which is right around where our average high typically sits for this time of year. Going hour by hour for you, it will be a very similar setup to what we have seen the past couple of days where a few passing clouds are possible. Any clouds we do see are not expected to hinder the sunshine as they will be fairly thin and high in the atmosphere. Once we head into the late evening, clouds will eventually slowly increase. That will transition us to more of a partly cloudy state. As a result, lows will fall back into the mid to upper 50s. We have also let go of our breezier conditions this morning with gusts only expected to climb into the low teens at best.

Tomorrow's Highs
Highs tomorrow will be a good ten degrees for this time of year. Most areas will wind up reaching the middle 60s by the afternoon. While we start the morning off on more of a dry and cloudier note, shower chances get reintroduced by the time we head into the afternoon and evening. Most of the showers will become more steady the further we go into the evening. This is also when we will see a return to some breezier conditions. While shower chances continue on Saturday, they will start to become more scattered in nature.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

