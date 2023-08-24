Grasshoppers season is underway.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Grasshoppers sesaon is underway for another year. The teams was on the practice field today a week after they played their season opener against Easton.

(Carl Michaud):” Very excited about this year. It is our eighth year. We have five or six new players on the team. We played our first game as you mentioned last week at Easton. The team didn’t miss a beat from last year. They are playing well and having a great time.”

The team was scheduled to hold a practice two weeks ago, but it was rained out so with very little practice the team took on Easton and looked impressive

Michaud:” They love the game. They practice in the off season and threy brought their game last Wednesday night.”

The veteran coach says they have 27 players this year, that is up from 22 lasrt year. He said that the returners to the team didn’t miss a beat as they have focused on the season for several months.

Michaud:” We started talking soccer around the end of basketball season. Players ask when it is going to start and what we are doing. I give them little assignments in the summertime to stay loose and stay on task.”

Zien Provost is one of the new players to the team and he said that he loves the sport.

(Zien Provost):” My favorite part of soccer is when I can run at fullspeed. I have liked playing soccer since I was a kid. I have been kicking soccer balls around since I was eight.”

Tabitha Shaw is one of the veterans who began playing with the team then they first started. She is glad to be back

(Tabitha Shaw):” It’s good to be back out on the field. I took last year off. It has been good to be back on the field.”

Michaud said it is a short season for the Grasshoppers, but they will play five games this season including three against new opponents.

Michaud:” I contacted a couple of other schools to see if they were interested in playing us. Caribou has both boys and girls playing against us. Presque Isle again both boys varsity and girls varsity. Easton played a co-ed game against us.”

Both Provost and Shaw are very happy to put on the shin pads and make new friends.

Shaw:” Trying to pass really well. Try to make a lot of goals.”

Provost:”Working on teamwork, making new friends, winning the game and having fun during them.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.