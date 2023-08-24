Reasons to grow crops are different for everyone but when Maine farmers venture into a crop that’s not as marketable the reasons become more about the principal than the profit.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Robert Edgecomb: “We are in hopes that if we can figure out how to make a salable market it would be something that other farms can grow up here; they can grow pretty decent it’s just there’s never been a market up here.”

Robert Edgecomb and Shenna Page, Owner and Operators of Royal Ranch & Cattle, LLC decided to take the plunge and grow sunflowers on 45 acres. Although they know it’s a crop that grows pretty well in the County, it is hard to market. But despite knowing this, they hope to find their niche and offer more than just a flower.

Shenna Page shared her goal and inspiration for the sunflower field. “I think that our goal is to get into agritourism where like we talked about, people can come, they can spend some time with animals, they can have pictures and sunflowers, they can pick fresh sunflowers. It’s important for people to know that they can be self-sufficient through agriculture. Learning how to grow a crop, learning how to grow a garden, learning how to take care of an animal. I think that that’s really important not just for your physical health, but I think it’s important for your mental health too.”

Page also shared that some of her inspiration comes from her belief in the importance of mental health and the need for more outlets in the community to mitigate it. “You know you see it every day, and mental health is health. It’s a thing that people get uncomfortable sometimes talking about and it shouldn’t be it’s okay to not be ok.”

Edgecomb and Page are happy to share their farm with visitors this year and Page shared their hope to do something even bigger next year. “Yeah, next year’s goal is a sunflower maze…”

