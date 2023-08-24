Troy Jackson comments on childcare crisis in Aroostook County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook County residents are concerned about a child crisis, whose awareness was heightened after the recent closure of a local child care facility that was responsible for 100 children.

President Troy Jackson, of the Maine State Senate (D-ME), explains that he has been working to address the growing concerns about the childcare shortage. He revealed that Miss Jordyn’s Child Care had not yet received their subsidy check for the foster children and lower income children that was owed from the State of Maine. “That’s one of the things I tried to do yesterday was get the state to expedite her payment so she could go another week anyways,” President Jackson says. “The state needs to take a long hard look at how we’re regulating these facilities and what we can do to help expedite payments to them because they’re on the brink all the time – one little thing goes wrong and it’s a real challenge for them.”

In terms of resources for existing providers, President Jackson referenced a recent bill that will allocate $60 million in funds to assist in childcare subsidies. Childcare providers are eligible for salary stipends of $200 a month, but with this budget increase, this stipend will be increased to $400 a month. “It doesn’t go into affect until October,” explains President Jackson, “so some of the things that would have helped Jordyn and other childcare providers isn’t available until October for them.”

The Child Care Infrastructure Grant Program is a program that provides financial assistance to new childcare providers or providers who have expanded their enrollment by at least 25%. However, existing businesses that are unable to expand are not eligible for these funds. “I think the government needs to understand that the existing providers need help and we clearly need to have higher wages to attract people into this profession,” President Jackson says.

President Jackson commented that many providers struggle to recruit caregivers due to low wages. “The problem is that a lot of people still don’t want to treat child care centers and the workers there as professionals, and they don’t to pay them *inaudible* with how important the job is,” he explains. “Attracting people to work in those professions at low wages is not working . . . the childcare providers aren’t making enough money to pay the higher wages that are needed to keep professionals in those occupations.”

President Jackson urges those who are concerned to reach out to state legislators to voice their opinion. “Legislators and administrations work on what their priorities are, and people should be reaching out and letting people know that this is a priority to them and that they’re paying attention,” he says.

