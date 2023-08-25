CDC launches program to improve sepsis patient recovery rates

ATLANTA, Georgia (WAGM) - The CDC is launching a new program, called the Sepsis Core Elements, to improve patient recovery rates for sepsis patients, according to an announcement made on August 24, 2023. The program aims to help hospitals improve survival rates by creating and monitoring sepsis programs.

The program will be launched in September 2023 to coincide with Sepsis Awareness Month. The program was founded after a survey by the CDC revealed that many sepsis teams lack the resources to dedicate time to sepsis programs. Although 73% of hospitals have sepsis teams, only 55% have team leaders who are focused on managing these programs.

The Sepsis Core Elements program aims to help hospitals organize their staff and identify resources that can lower sepsis rates. The program is targeted at all hospitals, regardless of size or location. “The Sepsis Core Elements approach is an important step to help hospitals structure their sepsis programs to coordinate multiple departments and disciplines and effectively manage the multifaceted care needed,” according to a CDC press release.

The Sepsis Core Elements are seven-fold, including Leadership Commitment, Accountability, Multi-professional expertise, Action, Tracking, Reporting, and Education. Altogether these steps aim to appoint appropriate staff to specific positions, keep track of progress, and improve communication regarding sepsis information.

“CDC’s Hospital Sepsis Program Core Elements are a guide for structuring sepsis programs that put your healthcare providers in the best position to rapidly identify and provide effective care for all types of patients with sepsis,” says CDC medical advisor Raymund Dantes, M.D., MPH.

Currently, roughly 20% of adults who develop sepsis die during their hospitalization or are moved into hospice care, according to the CDC. The CDC further reports that almost any infection, including common viruses such as Covid-19, influenza, or RSV, can lead to sepsis.

