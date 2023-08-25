Dry and Cloudy This Morning, Showers Return This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday Morning everyone! We are continuing on with our dry stretch of weather, but it has been paired with an increase in cloud cover.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows high pressure continuing to slide to the east sitting in the Atlantic. That allowed clouds to slowly increase overnight with our next system slowly approaching the region. This system is already bringing some heavier bands of rain to the downstate region, but we will be spared from the rain here locally until we head into the afternoon and evening. That will also keep shower chances in the forecast for the first half of the weekend becoming more scattered.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will be a good ten degrees below average for this time of year reaching the low to middle 60s. With the presence of some breezier conditions, it may feel a bit chillier than that. Going hour by hour for you, showers slowly approach the region from the south once we head into the late morning and early afternoon. They become more steady leading into the evening commute eventually tapering off as soon as the mid to late evening. Anything we do see at that point will likely be more scattered in nature. Cloud cover does linger resulting in more gloomy conditions overall through the overnight hours. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expected Rainfall Totals (WAGM)

Temperatures slowly approach the 70 degree mark tomorrow as shower chances continue. Once again anything we do see will wind up being more scattered in nature. Looking at how much rain we can expect between now and tomorrow, most locations will pick up between a tenth and a quarter inch. Some localized higher totals are possible mainly in areas to the south based on how this system has been tracking. The bulk of the rain accumulation will lie during this afternoon and evening.

