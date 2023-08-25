Dry and Cloudy This Morning, Showers Return This Afternoon

Vanessa’s Friday Morning Forecast
Vanessa's Friday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday Morning everyone! We are continuing on with our dry stretch of weather, but it has been paired with an increase in cloud cover.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows high pressure continuing to slide to the east sitting in the Atlantic. That allowed clouds to slowly increase overnight with our next system slowly approaching the region. This system is already bringing some heavier bands of rain to the downstate region, but we will be spared from the rain here locally until we head into the afternoon and evening. That will also keep shower chances in the forecast for the first half of the weekend becoming more scattered.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will be a good ten degrees below average for this time of year reaching the low to middle 60s. With the presence of some breezier conditions, it may feel a bit chillier than that. Going hour by hour for you, showers slowly approach the region from the south once we head into the late morning and early afternoon. They become more steady leading into the evening commute eventually tapering off as soon as the mid to late evening. Anything we do see at that point will likely be more scattered in nature. Cloud cover does linger resulting in more gloomy conditions overall through the overnight hours. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expected Rainfall Totals
Expected Rainfall Totals(WAGM)

Temperatures slowly approach the 70 degree mark tomorrow as shower chances continue. Once again anything we do see will wind up being more scattered in nature. Looking at how much rain we can expect between now and tomorrow, most locations will pick up between a tenth and a quarter inch. Some localized higher totals are possible mainly in areas to the south based on how this system has been tracking. The bulk of the rain accumulation will lie during this afternoon and evening.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
*** UPDATE *** - Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning Identified
troy jackson
Troy Jackson comments on childcare crisis in Aroostook County
Governor Janet Mills
Governor acknowledges childcare crisis in Aroostook County
Miss Jordyns Child Development Center
Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center closing leaves more challenges in Child Care Crisis

Latest News

Vanessa's Friday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 8-25-23 am
This Evening's Weather Setup
Cloud Cover to Start the day Tomorrow, with Showers Returning for the Afternoon and Evening
Rob's Thursday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 8-24-23 PM
This Morning's Weather Setup
Continuing Our Sunny Stretch, Clouds Increase Late