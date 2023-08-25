A mother’s fight to help find more research for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An Aroostook County mother is keeping her son’s legacy of giving alive. Cheryl Morris continues Adam MacDonald’s quest to raise money to help fund research for a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Isaac Potter has the story.

Cheryl Morris, Adam MacDonald’s Mother, says “He was shy until you got to know him and if you could strike up a conversation with him about cars, most of the things guys like hunting or stuff like that. You could really draw that shyness out of him, he could sit for hours and you could have an awesome conversation with him.”

Cheryl Morris is the mother of Adam MacDonald. MacDonald was born in 1985 in England, and his family moved back to the states in the late 80′s. In 1989, his family noticed Adam wasn’t climbing and running as fast as other kids. After taking him to the pediatrician doctor, Adam was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Cheryl Morris: “Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a disease, it’s actually a genetic disease. Families can get it through a new mutation. And what it does is it progressively weakens all of the muscles, they have dystrophin that is missing and dystrophin is what you need to keep the muscles together.”

After being diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Adam and his family started to do fundraising to find a cure for DMD.

Cheryl Morris: “We did like either new events that MDA sponsored theirselves organized, and then we organized some of our own family fundraisers. We did 25 years of the Jerry Lewis Telethon down at WABI TV in Bangor. We raised money for other organizations too like cure Duchenne Parent Project, they are all into the fight for Duchenne. Recently, a couple of months ago, the FDA finally approved the first drug for gene therapy for kids, but they are only going to administer it to kids/boys that are between 4-5 years old right now just to see how it goes.”

After a long battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Adam passed away on April 25th, 2021. Morris is continuing her son’s legacy of giving. She is currently collecting money for Adam’s Boot for the Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Cheryl Morris: “I started out in the beginning of July with a goal because Adam always set goals when he did his fundraisers so I set it at $1,000 dollars, and just the other day I doubled it so I got $2,500 dollars in his boot. And then I will be going down this Friday on the 25th to hold Adam’s boot alongside the Bangor Fire Fighters outside the concert gates and hoping we can get some more money to fund research.”

There will also be an Adam MacDonald MDA Golf Open in Orrington, Maine on Saturday. To learn about Adam’s Boot, you can reach Cheryl Morris on Facebook for more information. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

