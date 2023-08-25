MSAD1 New Safety Protocols

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - MSAD1 in Presque Isle has enacted new safety protocols for the upcoming school year. The goal is to provide staff with the means to quickly and effectively communicate in the case of an emergency.

Superintendent of schools in MSAD1 Ben Greenlaw says, “We have adopted what is called the I Love U Guys standard protocol and basically it helps to provide a common language at all of our schools around what to do in any sort of hazard or emergency.”

The I Love U Guys Foundation was started after a hostage situation in a Colorado School that ended with the fatality of a student. The last text the victim sent to her parents was “I love u guys.” The foundation is a five-step protocol that provides a clear set of instructions to ensure safety. Retired state trooper Chuck Michaud is the new District Safety Coordinator for MSAD1. He helped the school to revise its safety protocol for this school year.

Michaud says, “The new communication system for the district helps us allow for the accountability of our staff and students in the event of an emergency or crisis and the was utilized by the Raptor Foundation.”

The Raptor Foundation allows for schools to get a Raptor Alert App that can be downloaded on any cellphone. The app helps school staff to communicate quickly and effectively. Staff can use the app to call for an evacuation or to call for a hold in the classrooms if they see something unsafe.

Greenlaw says, “Any time that you can take a look at our plans from a different angle from a police angle and an educator angle I think we are doing right by our students our staff and our community.”

Michaud says, “So I think on a personal level it’s getting to know the students and the staff and once you get to know them, I find that information gets shared much more readily and what we know from school safety is that information sharing is a critical part of that component which really helps keep the school safe.”

There will be additional information about the new safety programs on their website by the middle of next week.

