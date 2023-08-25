Shower Chances Linger Tomorrow, Drier Weather Sunday

Vanessa’s Friday Evening Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday evening everyone. We’ve had quite a gloomy day overall with rain showers returning in time for the afternoon and evening. That also allowed us to set our high temperatures fairly early on in the day making it certainly feel more like fall than summer.

Observed Highs
Observed Highs(WAGM)

Looking at our high temperatures we set today, most locations only wound up reaching the low to middle 60s during the early morning hours while cloud cover stuck around and we hung onto some drier conditions.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM)

This Evening’s Weather Setup shows the showers we saw today were out ahead of the main low pressure system. Because it is slowly approaching the region to the north and east, shower chances are expected to stick around going into the first half of the weekend. With a weak area of low pressure between that system and our next chance for rain, it will provide us with a brief return to some sunshine for the early work week.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you the rest of this evening, steady showers are expected to taper later on in the evening becoming more scattered in nature overnight. The exception will lie in areas to the south that will continue to see more steady showers develop. Waking up early tomorrow morning, showers will start off being more isolated to scattered with the rest of the region blanketed in the cloud cover. Lows tonight as a result won’t fall back by much. A lot of locations will likely only fall back into the mid to upper 50s. Some lower 60s are possible.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will inch closer to the 70s degree mark as shower chances look to continue. Those not dealing with any showers will be blanketed in the cloud cover. While balloon launches for the festival were not able to happen today, the good news is most of the shower chances will taper by the evening during launch time and we will be letting go of those breezier conditions giving us a better chance for launch time.

Sunday's Highs
Sunday's Highs(WAGM)

Sunday will be the better of the two days this weekend with mainly dry conditions expected. However, cloud cover is expected to linger and highs will once again struggle to reach the 70 degree mark. It’s not until the late evening when we will see a decrease in the cloud cover leading us to some drier and sunnier conditions for the early work week.

For more on this evening’s forecast tune in to this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

