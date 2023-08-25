UMFK announces tour of new virtual reality training center

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Fort Kent is hosting a Business Breakfast that will take place on Friday, September 22 at 7:30 am. The event will host a panel and tour of UMFK’s new immersive interaction simulation center.

The event will feature panelists Duane Belanger, an Assistant Professor of Nursing, and Dr. Erin Soucy, the Dean of Undergraduate Nursing and Associate Provost. Belanger and Dr. Soucy will discuss how the UMFK Nursing Program is expanding to improve the nursing workforce training and will provide a tour of the new immersive interaction simulation center, which is a virtual reality center aimed at training nurses.

The center aims to give UMFK nursing students hands-on clinical training, which will allow them to develop skills without any risk. According to the UMFK website, the Immersive Interactive software consists of 360-degree projections that allow an entire classroom to partake in virtual reality learning. The software can create smells and sounds to provide a realistic experience.

The center comes as a response to a projected shortage of 1,450 registered nurses by 2024 and was funded by $35 million awarded to the University of Maine system for workforce development. It is the first of its kind in New England.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will take place on the UMFK campus. Tickets for the event can be found at the UMFK website, and the deadline for registration is Thursday, September 14, 2023. The event is hosted by the UMFK Board of Visitors.

