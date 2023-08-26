Report: Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, dies at 99

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles on July 25, 1985.(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon | File image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bob Barker, the longtime host of the game show “The Price is Right,” has died, according to a report from NBC News.

Barker died at the age of 99, his publicist reported to NBC News.

Barker was hired to host “The Price is Right” in 1972. He became a game show legend during his long run as the show’s host before retiring in 2007.

During his career in television, Barker won 19 Daytime Emmys and an Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, according to a report from KABC. He was inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
*** UPDATE *** - Body Found in Caribou Saturday Morning Identified
A veteran coach talks about small sided soccer.
Veteran Coach Steve Lapierre talks about coaching small sided soccer team
Crown of Maine Balloon Festival kicks off weekend of events
A mother’s fight to help find more research for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
A mother’s fight to help find more research for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Latest News

Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots.
Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of pretrial detention in Russia
A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years