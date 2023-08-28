33rd Annual Tour De La Vallee Raises Record Amount

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -Jan Perrault, a Cyclist who participated in the Tour de la Vallee said “It’s been like a tradition in the area. I’m going to have a biker, so it’s one of those events you look forward to every year.”

This year’s Tour de la Vallee saw the participation of 135 people, making it the largest annual fundraiser for the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund. Kris Malmborg, the Director of Communications for Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC), which serves the fund, expressed her amazement at the turnout this year.

“It’s been an overwhelming turnout. We’ve had more than we’ve seen probably ever.”

Jeff Zewe, the President and CEO of NMMC, highlighted that the fund provides crucial financial assistance to cancer patients and their families, enabling them to stay together during treatments. He stated, “I think it’s amazing. It’s great support. The foundation supports 30 to 50 families a year, over 1500 during the duration. Those in need, as we don’t have the radiation services, have to travel and respond to the needs of those patients. It’s just incredible.”

The event featured 41 bikers, 16 motorcycle riders, 25 ATV riders, and 53 walkers and runners, including Andrea Bouchard, the first runner to return for the Tour de la Vallee 5K run. Andrea Bouchard said, “Glad to see so many smiling faces out here today. It’s a great cause. Happy to see that we have such strong community support for our patients in the community.”

Additionally, a family fun event was organized, featuring a bounce house, food vendors, music, and an E-Bike raffle. According to Zewe, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the nation, and in Aroostook County, the mortality rate for cancer is twice the national average. This underscores the importance of early and regular testing.

“See your primary care physician if you have a family history of cancer. You know, obviously, you want to get screened much earlier. We have the ability to do mammography, colonoscopies, lab work, CT scans. There are a lot of smokers, right? So anybody above the age of 50 qualifies for a CT scan, or if you’ve smoked for 10 previous years, you qualify,” Zewe emphasized.

Kris Malmborg added, “I just want to thank everybody who donated to the cause, who participated in the cause, and who stood behind the cause—whether that was coming up with ideas on how to make it better and keep it going for years to come. So, we’re in year 33, and we’re already looking forward and planning for year 34.”

According to Malmborg, the Tour raised $31,300 this year, making it their biggest fundraiser for the cancer fund ever.

