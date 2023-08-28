Aroostook County nonprofit receives $50,000 donation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Mainely Girls, a non profit that aims to provide opportunities to Aroostook County youth, received a $50,000 donation. The funds will allow the organization to expand their community outreach.

Carol Ayoob, the Chair of the Board at Mainely Girls, explains that the money came from Constance Fornier, who left the money to Mainely Girls upon her death. “Constance Fornier was her name,” Ayoob says. “Constance grew up in Livermore Falls. She really believed that what could make a difference in girl’s lives was travelling out of the home base, especially in rural Maine.”

Ayoob explains that the money will be used to expand staffing for the organization, which will in turn sustain more funds for the future. “I think probably hiring a grant write and a part time ED will be top of the list,” she explains. “I think more the money will be spent to hire someone who can raise more money.” Ayoob continued that the money was a “game changer” for the organization.

The Board of Directors will have a few more strategic planning meetings over the next months to decide exactly how to allocate the funds. “We’re not in any rush to spend the money,” Ayoob says, “it’s more we want to build capacity, I guess, more than anything.” Ayoob explains that since Covid-19, the organization has not been able to focus on many goals besides recovering from the pandemic. “This just really helps us to zero in on a few goals we have always had but weren’t able to fund,” she explains.

The board hopes to provide girls with access to opportunities that may not be available in Aroostook County. “I have this dream of taking girls to the State House and exposing them to civics, and being able to see the ocean – we’re far from the things that I think some families and girls take for granted. So just to get girls out of their comfort zone, connecting with other girls – those are some of our goals.”

Additionally, Ayoob expressed that inspiring young girls is important in rural areas where resources are limited. “When girls connect with other girls, they’re able to share on an intimate level the things in their lives that they have in common,” Ayoob expresses. “Some of those things are not always so comfortable, but some of those things can also show possibilities – this is possible! And they can be very inspiring to other girls as well.”

Ayoob hopes that with additional staff, including a grant writer, the organization will be able to find out what Aroostook County youth need and provide those resources.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.