Gloomy Weather with Showers Expected Tomorrow, with Sunshine Returning Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After more gloomy weather over the weekend, sunshine returned today to start the work week as high pressure sat over the region. This will continue to exit the region to the east of us later tonight, and allow for two separate areas of low pressure to work into the region going into the day tomorrow. With the areas of low pressure on the weaker side tomorrow, cloudy skies and isolated to scattered showers are possible, with the bulk of the steadier rain shower activity holding off until Wednesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour into this evening shows cloud cover continuing to increase this evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies waking up tomorrow morning. A few isolated showers are possible during the morning hours of Tuesday, but the bulk of the scattered shower activity will hold off until later in the day Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 50s for most spots this evening. Southerly winds are expected to remain light during the overnight hours, but begin to pick up going into the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The latest computer model runs are still trying to bring some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine into the forecast during the day tomorrow. While I can’t rule out this completely, I think the chances of seeing any sunshine will be significantly lower compared to today. Showers are possible during the day, with them more likely to fall during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see showers all at once, with some communities staying dry for most of the day tomorrow. High temperatures will still be mild, but not as warm as what we saw today. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. With cloud cover in place, and southerly winds becoming gusty at times, expect tomorrow to feel quite a bit cooler compared to today.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.