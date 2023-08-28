Littleton crash causes power outage

LITTLETON, Maine (WAGM) - A crash occurred on Route One in Littleton this morning, August 28, 2023, causing a power outage in the town. The Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and Littleton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

A portion of Route One was closed to traffic, with a detour provided from the Shanks Road and the Shaw Road. According to a Facebook post by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, one lane of traffic has since been reopened.

Versant and Wrecker workers were on the scene working to restore power. In their Facebook post, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to slow down to ensure the safety of the workers on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.