One Person Arrested for Robbery at Houlton McDonalds

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -One Person is in custody after attempting to rob the McDonalds in Houlton.

According to the Houlton Police Department around 7:00pm on Saturday officers responded to the Houlton McDonalds for reports of a robbery in progress. Witnesses and survailance video showed a suspect, later identified as 19-Year-Old Kody Therrian of Springvale, enter the store wearing a black face mask and in posession of a large kitchen knife in his waistband. Therrian then allegedly went behind the counter where police say he assaulted two employees and demanded money. Police then say Therrian fled the store on foor and no money was taken. Therrian was located in a wodded area near Houlton Regional Hospital and was apprehended without incident. Therrian is being charged with: Robbery, Two counts of Assault, Criminal Threatening, and Failure to submit to arrest. Bail was set at $5000 Cash.

