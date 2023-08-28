Plenty of Sunshine to Start the Week, Shower Chances Return Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday Morning everyone. After shower chances stuck around for the first half of the weekend, we returned to drier and sunnier conditions yesterday. That sunshine has continued, but it has been paired with some cooler temperatures making it feel more like fall heading out the door this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have the sunshine because of high pressure being back in control of our weather pattern briefly. That will eventually slide its way to the northeast and as it does so, it will usher in some additional cloud cover once we get into the early morning hours ahead of our next chance for some showers. Because this system is on the stronger side, rain becomes more widespread for the mid work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach closer to the average high mark. Most areas will reach the low to middle 70s. Going hour by hour for you, the sunshine is expected to last through the morning commute and into the lunchtime hours. A few passing clouds are possible, but anything we do expect to see will be quick to move out of the region and won’t likely hinder the sunshine. It’s not until the late evening when we will start to see a slight increase in the cloud cover. That will result in overnight lows only bottoming out into the mid to upper 50s. Some lower 60s are possible in areas to our south. Waking up tomorrow, we will be dealing with more enhanced cloud cover depending on where you are in the region as the clouds continue to increase from the southwest.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As the front passes through, it will cool off our highs tomorrow to the upper 60s and low 70s. We will also be returning to some breezier conditions, so it’s likely it will feel a bit cooler than the low 70s. Mainly drier and cloudier conditions are expected to start the day off with some chances for a few passing showers. More showers are expected once we head into the afternoon and evening extending into the daytime on Wednesday.

