Bess the Book Bus Children’s Educational Fair brings many for fun and to learn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Bess the Book Bus Children’s Educational Fair was held in Houlton on Saturday. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Many kids and families came together to enjoy the Bess the Book Bus Children’s Educational Fair in Houlton. This year marked the first year of the Children’s Educational Fair since the pandemic and had lots in store for the community.

Jennifer Francis, Founder/Executive Director of Bess the Book Bus, says “We have been coming up to Houlton since 2010. We haven’t been able to do this fair since the beginning of the pandemic, so we are really thrilled to be back. You will notice as you walk around today there are all sort of resources, fire rescue is here, people here with games, people here with STEM programing, robotics, there is going to be food, there is bikes, just a little bit of everything.”

The Bess the Book Bus is based out of Florida. Every year, the Bess the Book Bus does a fueling good and fueling imagination tour. This year marked the 14th year in Maine in a way to bring access to a choice of high quality books to family in areas that might not be economically vulnerable, or where they don’t have access to take brand new books home.

Jennifer Francis, Founder/Executive Director of Bess the Book Bus, explains “We are trying to be a home library, we travel twice a year, we had a spring tour that was about a three week tour of the Southeast. And then we started this tour July 22nd at home, and we have been far West of Wisconsin and far north as Fort Kent. And we are going to finish up through the County, and then down East.”

Anna-Lisa Sandsterum is a volunteer with Bess the Book Bus, and says there is a strong reading community in the County.

Anna-Lisa Sandsterum, Volunteer with Bess the Book Bus, says “So far today we have had great traffic. We have seen some repeat visitors, we had an event earlier in the week in town. I guess it was last Saturday that they we had an event, and we are seeing kids that have come back and are telling us they have already finished the books they read last weekend and they are back for more and they are super excited.”

Francis says what makes the event special is bringing the community together.

Jennifer Francis: “I think that is true here and true all across the country when we travel. The best thing that happens for us is being able to work with our community partners all over the country and bringing together just people from all different backgrounds, different companies, and everybody sort of wants the same thing for the community and their kids.”

A community event for kids to learn and to have some fun. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.