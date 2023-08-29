Caribou Man Pleads Guilty For Role In Drug Trafficking Ring

(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -A Caribou man has plead guilty in federal court for his role in a drug trafficking ring.

According to Court Records 41-Year-Old Jason Cunrod of Caribou along with others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. According to the US Attorney’s office for the District of Maine. Currently seven of the 21 defendants in this and related cases have been sentenced and nine of the remaining 14 defendants have pleaded guilty. Cunrod faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 Million followed by three years to life of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Person Arrested for Robbery at Houlton McDonalds
Littleton crash causes power outage
Aroostook County nonprofit receives $50,000 donation
Tour De La Vallee
33rd Annual Tour De La Vallee Raises Record Amount
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Medicare to begin drug cost negotiations
Limestone Director of Special Projects
Former Limestone Town Manager Named Director of Special Projects
Limestone Director of Special Projects
Limestone Director of Special Projects
NewsSource 8 at 6
Medical Monday: Hospice Care