Caribou Man Pleads Guilty For Role In Drug Trafficking Ring

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -A Caribou man has plead guilty in federal court for his role in a drug trafficking ring.

According to Court Records 41-Year-Old Jason Cunrod of Caribou along with others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. According to the US Attorney’s office for the District of Maine. Currently seven of the 21 defendants in this and related cases have been sentenced and nine of the remaining 14 defendants have pleaded guilty. Cunrod faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 Million followed by three years to life of supervised release.

