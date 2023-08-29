Former Limestone Town Manager Named Director of Special Projects

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

Following his most recent position as town manager, Limestone’s new Director of Special Project sets his sights on enhancing the community.

“Jumping into the role as Town Manager, there has been so much that we need to tackle here and something that I found was there’s not enough time to do the projects that I want to work on.”

Alvin Lam is speaking about his recent promotion from Town Manager of Limestone to a new position, Director of Special Projects. On August 21st, it was announced that Lam would be promoted from chief executive of the town, to a position that would oversee current and upcoming special projects for the town. Alan Mulherin would step down from the board following the unanimous vote to change Lam’s role within the town, and volunteer himself for the position of Interim Town Manager.

“The board was super supportive, I loved working with them and they decided that there was an opportunity to create a new role to work on just these projects”

When asked what special projects were at the forefront of his agenda, Lam had this to say:

“Top of mind, there are a few things I want to work on like creating a dream job / dream business survey, so that we can identify hidden talents in the community. Once we know who they are and what they’re doing we can connect people and make things happen and bring dreams to life. Another one is creating and personalizing volunteer programs for high school students who need the hours to graduate and working with them to figure out “What is it they want to do?” and putting together a personalized volunteer program so that we can help them figure out what they want to do in life and also support the community. All kinds of different things like that.”

Lam also spoke about other ideas, such as a Town Co-working Space for home based businesses and remote workers. Lam says he feels appreciative to continue working with the community. As was the case with his previous role, Lam stated he would continue to donate his salary to the Town of Limestone.

“I’ve loved my entire time here, the board has been great to work with, I have an amazing staff and the community has been overwhelmingly supportive so I’m super excited that I can stay here in this role and continue working with the community.”

A meet and greet for both Alvin Lam and Interim Town Manager Alan Mulherin is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29th from 5 to 6PM at the Limestone Town Office.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.