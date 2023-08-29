Houlton Temple Theatre applies for liquor license

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton’s downtown may see some changes in entertainment in the coming months, as the Temple Theatre begins application process for a liquor license. The license will allow the theatre to expand what they offer to the community.

The Houlton Town Council approved the execution of a liquor license application at their meeting on August 28, 2023. At the meeting, Temple Theatre owner Fred Grant discussed plans to renovate one of the theatre’s balconies for adults and private events. He explained that the renovations may include higher-end seating, a small concession area, and adults-only exclusivity. “We knew we needed to have this [liquor license] to move forward with our current plans,” Grant said.

Grant explained that offering more entertainment options is important to the business. “Theatres have migrated to more than just movies,” he explained. “A lot of places have games, restaurants, bars – we’re not putting a bar in – but there are opportunities where we’ve had people request to rent the theatre for private events, and having beer and wine at those would be something they’re interested in.”

At the town council meeting, councilor Eileen McLaughlin voiced some concerns about what the liquor license would mean for the general population. “One of the concerns I have is normalizing alcohol use,” McLaughlin stated, “and we have quite a significant amount of alcoholism in this town – untreated, for many, many people – and sometimes when it’s normalized even more, where it’s around children and families, that has an impact on youth at times . . . it’s nice that families can have also an alcohol free, drug free area.”

In response, Grant assured that the theatre would follow all state regulations to ensure the safety of its customers. Additionally, Grant explained that the theatre would take care in limiting when alcohol will be permitted. “We’re going to take a look at the timing, the types of movies that we would allow the sale of alcohol for, and really making sure that we’ve identified and are servicing everybody’s needs, not just one population,” Grant clarified.

Grant believes the liquor license will help expand Houlton’s downtown offerings and bring more people to the town center. “It gives people another option to consider, whether they’re going to stay home or go someplace else,” Grant said. “We want them downtown, we want to have the Market Square full of cars on a Friday or Saturday night, or any night of the week.”

With the town council’s approval, Grant will apply for the license through the Department of Public Safety and should know the outcome of the license by the end of September.

