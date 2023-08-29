Medical Monday: Hospice Care

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Intro: Placing a family member into hospice care can be a difficult time for everyone. Vanessa Symonick explains how a patient qualifies for hospice in this week’s Medical Monday.

David Jones: “Two years ago, close to fifty percent of Americans who had Medicare had at least one day in hospice. And Maine is even higher than that. We’re about fifty three percent two years ago had hospice for at least one day.”

Dr. David Jones is the Medical Director of Home Care and Hospice for Northern Light Health. He says to qualify for hospice care, there are a few guidelines a patient must meet.

Jones: “So to qualify for hospice, it’s a Medicare benefit. Insurance companies need to follow it. You need to have a life-ending diagnosis. And you need to have a six month or less life expectancy in the opinion of your primary care provider and in your opinion of your hospice physician”.

However, there can be causes in which a hospice patient may live longer and stay in hospice longer than the typical six months or less.

Jones: “Dementia patients in hospice and we have a lot of dementia patients in hospice, the average length of stay is 181 days. Cancer, the average stay is 55 days. But we have some patients who live in hospice for a year or a year and a half”.

It’s not just the family members who may have a difficult time placing their loved one into hospice care. Jones says nurses also can have a tough time dealing with the loss of one of their patients.

Jones: “Nurses who are in the home especially, get very attached. They become like family a little bit.”

Jones says while it is a difficult transition, hospice is there to make your loved ones last days as comfortable as possible.

Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.