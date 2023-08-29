Medicare to begin drug cost negotiations

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WAGM) - Under the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare will begin direct negotiations with drug companies on the cost of ten drugs. The drugs under negotiation are used to treat common conditions such as heart failure, diabetes, arthritis, and blood clots.

U.S. Senator Angus King stated that he believes these negotiations will help older Americans who are on a fixed income, according to a press release from Senator King’s office. “These price negotiations will result in significant savings for taxpayers and will hopefully reduce the financial strain on the 30% of Maine people enrolled in Medicare,” Senator King said.

Noël Bonam, the AARP Maine State Director, commented that the negotiations will have a wide-spread impact on Maine residents. “Today’s announcement is a monumental step toward allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for 10 of the most widely used prescription drugs, so millions of older adults can finally feel financial relief,” Bonam said. “No one should ever have to choose between paying for lifesaving medications or other necessities like food or rent.”

The selected drugs and the conditions the drugs treat for the first round of negotiation can be found below. Currently, tens of thousands of Maine residents take these ten drugs. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will publish the agreed negotiated prices by September 1, 2024.

Eliquis – Blood clots - 21,000 Maine enrollees, $413 average annual out of pocket cost

Jardiance – Diabetes; Heart failure - 7,000 Maine enrollees, $262 average annual out of pocket cost

Xarelto – Blood clots; coronary or peripheral artery disease - 6,000 Maine enrollees, $432 average annual out of pocket cost

Januvia – Diabetes - 4,000 Maine enrollees, $228 average annual out of pocket cost

Farxiga – Diabetes; Heart failure; Chronic kidney disease - 2,000 Maine enrollees $223 average annual out of pocket cost

Entresto – Heart failure - 1,000 Maine enrollees, $338 average annual out of pocket cost

Enbrel – Rheumatoid arthritis; Psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis - Less than 1,000 Maine enrollees, $940 average annual out of pocket cost

Imbruvica – Blood cancers - Less than 1,000 Maine enrollees, $4,994 average annual out of pocket cost

Stelara – Psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis; Crohn’s disease; Ulcerative colitis - Less than 1,000 Maine enrollees, $1,783 average annual out of pocket cost

Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; and NovoLog PenFill – Diabetes - 4,000 Maine enrollees, $89 average annual out of pocket cost

