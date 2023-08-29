Outage Affects Maine Public Viewers and Listeners in Presque Isle Through September 8th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine Public Broadcasting has announced an extensive maintenance project that is currently causing disruptions in television and radio signals for its viewers and listeners across the county. The project aims to enhance the quality of over-the-air television signals but requires temporary outages for certain broadcasting services.

The organization has stated that the maintenance work involves transmitters and towers, and it is crucial to ensure the delivery of stronger signals from Portland to Presque Isle. This endeavor has the aim of minimizing the impact on communities and completing the work as quickly as possible, while considering weather conditions.

During the maintenance period, the affected transmitters will be completely turned off, resulting in the suspension of over-the-air signals for Maine Public’s four television viewing options: Maine Public Television, the PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel, Create, and the World. In addition, the outage will also impact Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical signals in certain communities.

Subscribers of Dish Network and Direct TV in the affected viewing areas will also experience disruptions in their services due to these maintenance activities.

The maintenance project has been progressing according to a set schedule, with completed work in areas such as Augusta, Portland, Farmington, and Bangor. In the Presque Isle area, the maintenance work on the WMEM transmitter is scheduled to take place from August 20 to September 8. Viewers and listeners are encouraged to stay updated on the progress of the project through Maine Public’s official website.

Maine Public has advised its viewers and listeners that after the completion of the maintenance work and the restoration of signals, it will be necessary for them to rescan their television sets to locate their preferred Maine Public television channels.

