Shower Chances Last Through Tomorrow, Sunshine Returns Late Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. After a beautiful day overall yesterday, we’ve already begun to quickly increase our cloud cover ahead of our next system bringing shower chances to the region. However, it has been paired with some warmer temperatures. Compared to where we were back yesterday, temperatures are a good ten to fifteen degrees warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather setup shows us in between two systems. The one sitting towards our south into the Atlantic is what has been providing some scattered shower activity to the downstate region and the enhanced cloud cover. We have another system sitting to our northwest slowly sliding its way to the south and as it does so shower chances will look to continue with more of a heavy rain threat by tomorrow. The good news is once we do get through these rain chances, we are looking at some drier and sunnier conditions overall.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the mid to upper 70s. Going hour by hour for you, most of the morning will be spent with drier conditions, but in the cloud cover. Some scattered showers are possible. One we head past the lunch time hours, the chance for scattered showers becomes greater with some localized downpours possible. Most of the showers we do pick up on this evening will be centered towards areas to the north with the rest of the region remaining blanketed in the cloud cover. As a result, our lows will only fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Some showers will be likely going through the morning hours of tomorrow. It will be a very similar setup to what we will see today where areas not dealing with the showers will be blanketed in the cloud cover. Heavy bands of rain enter the region as soon as we head into the lunchtime hours lasting into the evening commute. Given that you will want to be mindful for the possibility for some localized ponding on the roadways. We see a final round of showers push their way through the region into the late evening. Because this front will be pooling in some cooler air back behind it, highs won’t quite reach the 70 degree mark.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Looking at what we can expect in terms of rainfall totals between now and tomorrow, the bulk of the rain accumulation will likely lie during tomorrow afternoon and evening. Most areas can expect between a half inch and an inch of rain.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.