Showers and Downpours Tomorrow Afternoon Lead to a Nice Stretch of Weather

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After some sunshine during the day today helped to warm temperatures across the county this afternoon, changes are on the way for tomorrow. We have two separate areas of low pressure that are looking to impact the region during the day tomorrow. This will keep cloud cover in place during the overnight hours, with shower chances remaining limited during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Shower chances return to the forecast over western areas during the morning hours Wednesday, before a round of showers and downpours pushes through during the afternoon. A cold front looks to bring one last round of showers through tomorrow night, leaving us with nicer weather in store later this week as high pressure builds into the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows more cloud cover building back in for places that still have clear skies. this will result in mostly cloudy skies for everyone the rest of the overnight into tomorrow morning. Showers that are currently falling over western parts of the county will continue to push northeast, impacting parts of the valley before eventually tapering off after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies continue into Wednesday morning, along with some patchy fog developing in spots before sunrise. Low temperatures tonight will be warmer than what we saw last night, with lows falling back into the lower to mid 60s for most spots. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies, before showers and downpours return late morning over western parts of the county. This steady shower activity continues to push eastward late morning into the early afternoon, with a few hours of showers and downpours possible. Showers taper off briefly mid-afternoon tomorrow, before picking back up with the passage of the cold front tomorrow night. This will keep shower chances in the forecast until the early morning hours of Thursday, when showers finally taper off, and strong northwesterly winds bring clearing skies into the region. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up thanks to the cloud cover in place. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid and upper 60s for most places by the afternoon. Any sunshine that we see will help to bump temperatures up another couple degrees, but will also add to instability resulting in possible thunderstorms tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

