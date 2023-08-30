Big Woods Grass Drags continuing to build each year

By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend in Ashland as the Big Woods Grass Drags took place.

Despite the rain over the weekend, many still were able to come out and enjoy lots of fun at the event. The Ashland and the Portage Snowmobile clubs host this event every year together for a fundraiser. What makes the event special is coming together to bring a fun event for the community and making memories while they’re at it.

Lendell Buckingham, President of Big Woods Grass Drags: “The two clubs just work well together so well, the Ashland snowmobile club, the Portage snowmobile club, really proud of how everybody pulls together. This whole thing is run on volunteer time, nobody here is paid, and we have between 60-75 volunteers here today. Just everybody pitching in, everybody wants to help out and it’s just a great event for the community.”

Andy Pellerin, Racing with Arctic Cat: “It’s simple, it’s memories. I think that every year that we come back, we look forward to seeing the people that we have made memories with last year and maybe creating some new ones worth repeating this year.”

This year marked the fifth year of the Big Woods Grass Drags. Buckingham says the event continues to bring more and more racers every single year.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Man Pleads Guilty For Role In Drug Trafficking Ring
Temple theatre
Houlton Temple Theatre applies for liquor license
One Person Arrested for Robbery at Houlton McDonalds
Aroostook County nonprofit receives $50,000 donation
Outage Affects Maine Public Viewers and Listeners in Presque Isle Through September 8th

Latest News

Big Woods Grass Drags continuing to build each year
Big Woods Grass Drags continuing to build each year
Protecting your child’s vision as they head back to school
Protecting your children’s vision as they head back to school
Protecting your child’s vision as they head back to school
Protecting your child’s vision as they head back to school
na
Presque Isle City Manager resigns