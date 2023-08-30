Big Woods Grass Drags continuing to build each year

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend in Ashland as the Big Woods Grass Drags took place.

Despite the rain over the weekend, many still were able to come out and enjoy lots of fun at the event. The Ashland and the Portage Snowmobile clubs host this event every year together for a fundraiser. What makes the event special is coming together to bring a fun event for the community and making memories while they’re at it.

Lendell Buckingham, President of Big Woods Grass Drags: “The two clubs just work well together so well, the Ashland snowmobile club, the Portage snowmobile club, really proud of how everybody pulls together. This whole thing is run on volunteer time, nobody here is paid, and we have between 60-75 volunteers here today. Just everybody pitching in, everybody wants to help out and it’s just a great event for the community.”

Andy Pellerin, Racing with Arctic Cat: “It’s simple, it’s memories. I think that every year that we come back, we look forward to seeing the people that we have made memories with last year and maybe creating some new ones worth repeating this year.”

This year marked the fifth year of the Big Woods Grass Drags. Buckingham says the event continues to bring more and more racers every single year.

