Presque Isle City Manager resigns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Presque Isle’s City Manager, Martin Puckett, recently submitted a letter of resignation to the Presque Isle City Council to leave his current position effective October 15, 2023. City Council met on August 29 and voted unanimously to accept his decision. A working group of City staff and up to two City Councilors will formulate next steps to fill this staff vacancy.

Martin began his career with Presque Isle in 2012 and, over the past 11 years, has led Presque Isle through many notable accomplishments. In addition, he has guided staff and advised council through many complex operational changes.

In 2019, Martin helped lead the initiative for Presque Isle to join Aroostook Waste Solutions and the Tri-community landfill, saving the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in operational costs. Martin also played a critical role in the establishment of Presque Isle’s EMS services, which provided crucial emergency services to Presque Isle and surrounding communities, while generating revenue and reducing the tax burden.

One of the more recent is a 10% reduction in property tax mil rate, consecutively reducing it from 2018 to 2023 with the advice and support of the City Council. Road construction projects such as the East By-pass which is on-going, the future Main Street Remodel, the future construction of a new passenger terminal at Presque Isle International Airport, the building and expansion of the Sargent Community Center, and most recently the remodel of City Hall. Further, the growth and development of the Department of Economic and Community Development has led to the establishment of many businesses in our community.

Martin is on record supporting many initiatives of City Council and staff over his tenure as City Manager. The City Council appreciates his contributions in bringing Presque Isle to where we are today. Council wishes him well in his future endeavors.

