Protecting your children’s vision as they head back to school

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The month of August is National Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter explains why it’s important to get your child’s vision checked as the new school year is upon us.

Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month highlights the importance of protecting children’s vision and eye health. Dr. Abby Small, a Optometrist at Family Eye Care and Mavor Optical, says you don’t have to wait for your child to school age to get their first comprehensive eye exam.

Abby Small, Optometrist at Family Eye Care and Mavor Optical, says “The recommendation right now is for children to have their first comprehensive eye exam between the ages of six and twelve months, and then again between the age of 3 and 5 years, then routinely on an annual basis starting in the first grade. Now that is the recommendation, but once care is established, we do recommend that children see their eye care professional annually because that is how we catch things early on.”

As children head into the new school year, parents should watch for some warning signs your child might be experiencing vision problems.

Abby Small: “Children often have difficulty expressing themselves, and they may not even realize that they are having problems with their vision. Some signs that parents can look out for are if children are favoring an eye, covering an eye when they are doing their day to day activities. Before school age it is often difficult to catch, because they are not in the classroom with other children their own age asked to do specific tasks.”

Besides having a comprehensive eye exam annually, Small says there are a few ways to protect your child’s vision.

Abby Small: “You can also make sure that your children are protecting their eyes when they are outside, so protecting from UV exposure with sunglasses. Also by having them wear sports goggles, which are available in prescription as well. So anytime they are doing any activity where you think they may need safety goggles, or sports goggles, it’s also important for them to be wearing those.”

Simple steps to protect your child’s vision for a lifetime. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

