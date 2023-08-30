Showers & Downpours Return for the Early Afternoon Hours

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! After cloud cover increased during the overnight hours, more showers are in the forecast for the day today. The area of low pressure providing the wet weather will move through during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing with it widespread showers and downpours to the county. This activity is short-lived, as showers taper off by the evening hours, resulting in one last line of showers and storms later tonight with the passage of a cold front. Nicer weather is then expected going into tomorrow, with more sunshine as high pressure builds in.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Cloudy skies this morning will eventually leave us with more shower chances going into the afternoon hours. Showers begin over southern and western areas late in the morning, then overspread to eastern areas during the afternoon. The heavier widespread showers taper off later this afternoon, leaving us with one more round of showers and storms moving through just before sunset. Showers are then expected to taper off during the evening hours, leaving us with clearing skies later tonight. High temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon, as southerly winds shift into the southwest, but remain light during the day.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Showers and downpours taper off during the evening with the passage of a cold front. This will allow skies to begin to clear out during the early morning hours of Thursday, before plenty of sunshine is expected just after sunrise Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be closer to average for this time of year, falling back into the lower 50s for most spots. Northwesterly winds begin to pick up during the overnight hours after the passage of the cold front.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Plenty of sunshine is expected during the day tomorrow, leaving us with a wonderful looking day overall. High temperatures tomorrow will be the bigger story, with highs struggling to warm up into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be gusty during the day tomorrow, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article for more information. Have a great day!

