Sunshine Returns to the Forecast Tomorrow, with an Extended Stretch of Nice Weather Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After a lighter round of showers worked through the region this morning, more showers and downpours are working through going into this evening. This line of showers and downpours is thanks to a cold front expected to work through the region later tonight. Once this front passes, skies are expected to clear out, with sunshine expected during the day tomorrow. A bigger ridge of high pressure sets up over the region going into the weekend, resulting in more sunshine and warmer temperatures by early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows shower chances continuing to push eastward, and eventually tapering off during the early morning hours of Thursday. While cloud cover was originally expected to quickly exit the region, the latest computer model runs are showing some cloud cover lingering into Thursday, resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most places. Northwesterly winds will be working to funnel cooler air into the region during the overnight hours, and keep it in place going into Thursday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Thursday starts off with some cloud cover during the morning hours, before more sunshine is seen by the afternoon hours. Overall Thursday turns out to be a better day compared to the past few days, with clear skies lasting into tomorrow night. A few areas of patchy fog could develop as low temperatures fall back close to the dew points for most places. Temperatures by Friday morning will be some of the chilliest we’ve seen in a while. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the mid 60s for most places. This is quite a bit cooler compared to what we have been seeing, as northwesterly winds once again work to bring cooler air into the region during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow night’s low temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 30s for some spots, with most locations across the county hovering in the lower 40s. Winds will lighten up during the overnight hours tomorrow night. That combined with clear skies are perfect conditions for radiational cooling, resulting in chilly temperatures across the board by Friday morning.

Tomorrow's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

