Caribou residents see 17% average property tax increase

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Some Caribou property owners have noticed an increase in their property taxes this year. The average is a 17% tax increase, according to city councilors, and is caused by a few different factors.

A State Valuation was done by the Maine Revenue Services, which is a state-mandated process. The State Valuation audit revealed that Caribou properties were assessed at 72% of what they were selling for on the open market, which is very close to the statutory requirement of a 70% sales ratio. According to Joe Salley, a Real Estate Assessing Agent for the City of Caribou, the new adjustments will allow the City of Caribou to utilize 100% or greater the value of properties.

The exact value of the increase was determined by the mill rate. Due to the property valuation increase the mill rate was set at 19.5. This mill rate was essential to meet the city’s budget requirements. “There are three components that affect our city tax mill rate,” says John Morrill, Caribou City Councilor. “One of the ones that always takes the most scrutiny and the most hit is the municipal side of our budget. We are handed two bills every year – one from the RSU and one from the County Tax – that we have no say over.”

Dan Bagley, a councilor for the City of Caribou, suggested further adjustments to the municipal budget to lower the tax increase. Bagley stated that the suggested adjustments would still leave each department with “significant increases over what was spent last year”. Additionally, from Bagley’s own analysis of the tax increase data, he stated that the increase would “disproportionately burden the lower sector of our community”.

Morrill voiced that the proposed cuts may lower the quality of the public services offered in the city. “I believe that in order for us to provide the services to our citizens – which I think would agree – don’t want a reduction in services which some of these cuts could result in,” Morrill said.

Morrill also referred to the RSU budget, which has increased roughly 6% from last year. “150 people voted for the RSU budget. 150 people in the city of Caribou voted for it and it passed overwhelmingly . . . if they would have had to have 65% of the registered voters in the City of Caribou that would have had to vote to pass their budget I wonder if it would have passed.”

Salley noted that these increases were necessary in a written statement, commenting, “It is important to note that the city is raising the necessary amount of taxes it takes to operate. If the values remained low, the mill rate would be higher, with recipients missing out on part of the various exemptions. Since the values have increased to market value levels, the mil rate is lower. Either way, the city is only raising the amount of revenue that it takes to operate.”

Tax bills have been sent out as of August 17, 2023, and the interest for late payments will begin Sunday, October 1, 2023.

