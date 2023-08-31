Need for Speed at Loring Timing Association’s Harvest Event

Limestone, Maine (WAGM) -This week, the Loring Timing Association is hosting its Harvest event, their second and final land speed racing meet and the final chance for participants to indulge their need for speed.

Joe Daly, Director of Competition- Loring Timing association: “The harvest event this year, we have a nice turnout, we’ve got 60 entries which is very good for Harvest Event”.

Amidst roaring engines and strong winds, Land Speed Racing continued at Loring Air Force Base Thursday. Every participant pushed their ride to the edge, reaching incredible speeds. Joe Daly, Director of Competition at the Loring Timing Association, hails the base as America’s ultimate racing venue.

Joe Daly, Director of Competition- Loring Timing association: " Loring Air Force Base is the best racing surface right now in America, its the 12,100 Foot runway, which is in very good condition. Its well maintained, and the racers love it because they can run all out a mile and a half”.

On the runway, racers can exceed 200 miles per hour, requiring a seamless blend of vehicle management and expert driving skills.

Joe Daly, Director of Competition- Loring Timing association: " Land Speed Racing when your racing in a mile and a half for top speed requires, what i call to people, i say to people, Engine management, course navigation and good orientation”.

Each event typically showcases cars with intriguing stories and distinctive modifications aimed at optimal performance.

Joe Daly, Director of Competition- Loring Timing association: " We have a belly tanker here that raced in Bonneville on the Salt Flats in 1964, was parked in a building and forgotten. It was found last year and is racing today. There’s a 1953 Studebaker with two Chevy engines, one in front of the other”.

Daly adds the Loring racing community is practically a family

Joe Daly, Director of Competition- Loring Timing Association:” the Loring racing community is a little unique because its; for the most part people from the northeast and people have raced since 2009 here. and its become almost a family”.

Thursday hummed with activity in the pits and on the runway, with runs scheduled to continue Friday morning, spanning the entire day.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports

