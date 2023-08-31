Parents express concern for childcare crisis in Aroostook County

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Parents, children and staff gathered for a goodbye meal at Miss Jordyn’s Childcare Development Center in Caribou. At the event, parents expressed how they are handling the current childcare shortage and their concerns for the future.

The state-wide childcare crisis, which has caused a shortage in licensed childcare facilities in Aroostook County, has caused many parents to sacrifice their careers to care for their children. Malori Holmquist, a youth peer support network partner for Maine Health, works with local youth who are struggling with their mental health. As a result of no childcare she will have to work less. “Where I lost childcare I would have to go down to part time and not work full time anymore, and that’s taking away from the youth who are struggling with mental health here in the county,” Holmquist explains.

Holmquist is not alone. Taylor Carter, a CNA and MedTech at the Caribou Rehab & Nursing Center, had to make an adjustment to her work schedule, moving to nights so she can watch her child during the day. “It’s hard for me to go to work and his dad to go to work when we don’t have childcare and we don’t have family here,” Carter explains. “So I’ve had to go to evening shifts, and I’m going to be up with him all day and then go evening working. His dad and I are going to hardly see each other because of that so it’s really going to put a strain on family time.”

Jordyn Rossignol, the owner and founder of Miss Jordyn’s Childcare Development Center, commented on how the lack of childcare resources in Aroostook County is affecting parents. “When I told parents on Monday night I could see to the crowd of my families, they were instantly crying,” Rossignol says.

Rossignol further commented on how this stress is negatively impacting the family unit. “I’ve [seen] CNA’s get fired, people cutting down their hours to part time, dad’s working overnights now or changing to a weekend schedule – which really compromises the family unit. Now we have parents who are missing out on time with their children because they’re having to work opposite shifts and they don’t have that family unit.”

In addition to parents struggling, children will see the negative impacts of stress in the home and a lack of stability. “He was just getting comfortable here at Jordyn’s,” Carter explains about her son. “He’s been here for 3 months so he was starting to not cry after every drop off, he was jumping into the girl’s arms when we drop him off.”

Holmquist agrees that her child will be impacted by losing familiar childcare. “My daughter Denver, she’s 1, she’s been here since she learned how to sit up and crawl and walk, and losing the teachers she loves so much is really affecting us.” As Holmquist spoke, her child looked around the facilities, reaching towards the teachers she knew. “Being here tonight and seeing the teachers she loves so much, you can tell she wants to be with them.”

Rossignol agrees that the shortage will affect the mental wellbeing of children. “Not only are their livelihood’s at stake because now one parent either has to stay home or go down to part time, but just the family in general. These children just lost all of their friends, all of their teachers, a place that they called home, and now they’re home life is going to change drastically.”

This shortage may have long term affects on families, too. One parent expressed that the lack of childcare in Maine makes her worried about having children in the future. “I’m still young so I was looking forward to having another kid in the next 2-3 years, and now I’m nervous to even attempt to try that because that’s just selfish - to not have much childcare and bring another child into the world. It’s just not smart,” says Carter.

Parents, children and staff who are struggling in Aroostook County due to the lack of childcare say they feel very frustrated that there are no solutions in sight.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.