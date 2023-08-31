Sunshine Lasts into the Weekend, with Summer Like Temperatures Returning to the Forecast

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After sunshine and gusty winds during the day today left things feeling a bit cooler than average across the county, changes are on the way for tomorrow into the weekend. The area of high pressure that’s in control of our weather now will remain in control of it until early next week. This means plenty of sunshine in the forecast each day, along with temperatures getting progressively warmer during the weekend into next week. High temperatures during the early half of the work week will feel more like mid-summer, with highs approaching the mid and upper 80s. Changes in the forecast in terms of rainfall aren’t expected until the end of next week.

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining mostly clear between now and tomorrow morning. A few areas could see some patchy fog develop, especially in some of the river valleys, otherwise skies remain clear and things quiet going into the day Friday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots across the region. Some places over far western parts of the county could dip down into the lower to mid 30s, meaning a first freeze is possible for far northwestern parts of the county. Westerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, and won’t have much of an impact on temperatures.

Sunshine continues to be the main story during the day tomorrow. That lasts once again into the evening hours, where clear skies will once again prevail during the overnight hours. High temperatures tomorrow thanks to the sunshine will be a bit warmer than today, with more spots reaching the lower 70s by the afternoon hours. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be light during the day tomorrow, not having as much of an impact on the forecast and temperatures like most places saw during the day today.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

