Victorian Bird Hats

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - September is Fall Hat Month. In this month’s installment with The Presque Isle Historical Society, we prepare by learning about bird hats from the Victorian era.

Kim Smith from the Presque Isle Historical Society said, “The Victorians didn’t realize that birds were not an inexhaustible resource. They just thought they’d be around forever but the volume at which they were demanding these feathers was wiping out entire species of birds. There was one order alone in 1892 by a London dealer for 6,000 birds of paradise, 40,000 hummingbirds. 360,000 various East Indian bird feathers. So it had a massive impact on our bird population around the world.”

Smith said, “In the 1890s, some conservationists came along and said, “Hey you really need to take stock in what you’re doing.” And that’s when the Audubon Society came about and they got legislation passed that actually said, “Look we need to stop this.”

Smith said, “Could it have been all of this legislation that was passed, or could it have been time has now passed and we’re into the 1920s and ladies are now wearing a different type of hat because they are now wearing their hair differently? Now they’re wearing bobs and the little cloche instead of these big hats that they had different hairstyles for. So whatever the case may be things change. But even into the 1950s and 60s ladies were wearing hats to church. And some of them may have had feathers but there is a big difference and you’ll see that on this table. So as these laws started passing one of the things they said was, “You can use bird feathers from certain birds as long as you’re not killing the bird to get the feather.”

Smith said, “The ones in the back are okay and they actually got a little nickname because the Audubon Society and the rules that said you can use certain feathers. These became known as the audubonnets.”

