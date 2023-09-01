Preventing Lung Cancer

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - More people in the U.S. die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A family nurse practitioner from Northern Light AR Gould, Melissa White, tells us about the things you can do to prevent lung cancer.

White, ”It is the number one diagnosed cancer in the state of Maine and the number 1 leading cause of death in the state of Maine as well for both men and women.”

White says some patients are asymptomatic, while others have a prolonged cough, cough up blood, or experience fatigue or weight loss. She says the risk factors of lung cancer are smoking and environmental factors, which can be hard to control. For example, White says earlier this year, people with compromised lungs worried about the air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke.

White, “People who have respiratory issues should be wearing a mask outside if we have the wildfires again and ya know just staying inside.”

White says patients between 50 and 80 years old with a history of smoking 20 packs a year should reach out to their primary care provider, especially if the patient is asymptomatic because they could qualify for the low-dose CT lung cancer scanning.

White, “This is a good way to catch cancers prior to symptoms. Here at Northern Light, we have actually done nearly 760 low-dose CT in the last year with a four percent positivity rate meaning they had a nodal that needed further work up.”

Catching it early can make a big difference in treatment according to White.

White, “The earlier you catch it the better treatment options you have. If you catch it with that low dose CT really your chance of survival is higher.”

White says the biggest thing you can do if a loved one has lung cancer is to support them through their journey by being there. For more information, you can speak with your primary care provider.

