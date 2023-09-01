School Bus Seat Belts

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As we saw in this week’s Throwback Thursday, in 1986, there was a push by some parents to put seatbelts on buses in Presque Isle, with people on both sides of the argument. In Maine, nothing changed. The recent bus rollover that happened in Ohio has rekindled the discussion about seat belts on school buses. On today’s Follow-Up Friday, we learn more about what bus drivers view as the safest option for the kids.

In the Ohio bus rollover, 23 students were injured, and one student died after being ejected from the bus. The school bus had no seat belts to keep the kids in their seats.

The Operations Maintenance Transportation Director at MSAD#1 Robert Gagnon said, “My concern was for the passengers the kids and of course the bus driver. As an ex-bus driver that is one of your biggest fears is an accident.”

Supervisor of Maintenance and Transportation at MSAD#20 Paul Parady said, “Seat belts have been a big topic. In the Ohio case, I think seat belts there could have added some protection.”

There are some cases where seat belts are to our benefit but in many other situations, a seat belt on a school bus can be hazardous.

Parady said, “Other situations though. Fires I think it would have slowed down evacuations.”

Gagnon said, “And as a driver, you got to get those kids off that bus to a safe location as quickly as possible and god forbid there’s a fire an engine compartment fire and it’s very windy. Doesn’t take long for a school bus.”

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that passengers in school buses are safer without seat belts in most cases because of the way the seats are designed in a school bus.

Parady said, “When I hear the words seat belt and school bus, another word comes to mind and that word is compartmentalizing and that’s the design of the school bus, the seats, the spacing the high backs of the seat and their padding. As long as the children are remaining in the seats that’s protection over the seat belts.”

As for those who drive buses, to keep the passengers safe Gagnon suggests being an owl with your head on a swivel to pay attention to everything at once.

Gagnon said, “Always look ahead, always look behind and always keep an eye on your passengers because you never know. Like the Ohio incident, you never know.”

For parents who request a seat belt for their kid while on the bus, accommodations can be made. But it is not recommended by the bus drivers or The National Transportation Safety Board.

