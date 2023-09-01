Sunshine Continues This Weekend, with an Isolated Shower or Two Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After another wonderful day outside today with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, we’ll continue to see this stretch of nicer weather last into the weekend. Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine as high pressure slowly sinks back to the south of us. This will result in cloud cover moving in for the afternoon hours, and a few isolated showers returning to the region Saturday night. This won’t have much of an impact on the forecast, but going into Sunday, a similar story is expected, with more isolated showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Once showers taper off Sunday night, high pressure regains control of our weather, resulting in more sunshine and heat and humidity building into the region going into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows clear skies sticking with us into tomorrow morning. A few areas of patchy fog are possible during the early morning hours of Saturday, but are expected to burn off quickly during the day Saturday. Low temperatures tonight will be warmer than last night by a good 5 to 10 degrees in some places. Lows tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots. Light southwesterly winds are what we have to thank for the warmer air in place during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine during the morning hours. That isn’t expected to last, as cloud cover returns to the region late morning into the afternoon hours. I don’t think it will put a damper on the day by any means, but expect a few more clouds in the sky during the afternoon hours of Saturday compared to what we saw today. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be warmer than today thanks to a warmer start during the morning hours, combined with southwesterly winds continuing to bring warmer air into the region. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the mid and upper 70s for most places. Southwesterly winds could still be breezy during the day, but will eventually lighten up going into tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With shower chances returning to the forecast tomorrow evening over western areas, the rest of the county will likely be left with a mixture of clear skies and cloud cover in spots, this will leave us with a decent start to the day Sunday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Cloud cover is once again expected to increase during the afternoon hours of Sunday, with an isolated shower or two possible over eastern areas. Showers won’t last long, with maybe a half an hour at most of downpours possible in some areas. Skies will likely clear out Sunday, leaving us with areas of patchy fog once again developing going into Monday morning. High temperatures Sunday will be slightly warmer than tomorrow, with highs making it into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most places across the region. Southwesterly winds continue to be light during the day Sunday, keeping warm air in place.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend, and enjoy the sunshine!

