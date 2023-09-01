Throwback Thursday - School Bus Seatbelts

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The recent school bus accident in Ohio has led to discussions regarding seat belts on school buses, however this is not a new conversation and it’s the topic of this week’s Throwback Thursday.

Each school year there are over 100 fatalities attributed to school bus accidents, which often raises concerns regarding the lack of seat belts, and student safety. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1986 where WAGM reporter Sara Codington takes a look at a push by parents to put belts on buses in Presque Isle.

This mother of 2 told the SAD #1 school board that not installing seat belts on school buses is irresponsible.

“If you are concerned about the liability. I’m sure that if my children were injured in a school bus, and seatbelts were not provided I would file a lawsuit against the school district.”

Other residents supported the idea, citing safety as a top concern but also pointing out other reasons to install safety belts.

“Another reason is children riding in belt equipped busses, this has been shown by experience, are much better behaved and therefore much less distracting to the bus driver and the major cause of accidents in school buses is driver distraction.”

“Unfortunately the children get one message at home which is that it important to be restrained and then when they go to school the schools, somewhat unwittingly, are breaking that continuity and reinforcing a message that I think has harmful effects later on in life.”

For the most part, school officials are not supporting the idea of safety belts in busses. Dave Sours, director of transportation in the district says the belts could hamper evacuation.

“A car and school bus are very different in their design. There is a great deal of research that strongly suggests that seatbelts in busses are unsafe for children.”

Opposition to the idea continued from the districts business administrator.

“According to the state department of education any money we spend on seatbelts for busses is not a subitizable item.”

26 school boards in Maine have voted not to install safety belts on buses. Only one bus in the state, in Auburn, has the belts. Whether SAD #1 will be the next district to vote no is still up in the air. The board has decided to table the issue until further research can be conducted. Proponents of the belts say at least the issue hasn’t been totally rejected.

“It took 1 and a half million lost lives to make them standard equipment in automobiles, even if it’s something like a chipped tooth, I think is something worth preventing.”

Sara Coddington, Channel 8 News

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.