After Record Breaking Temperatures in Spots Today, More Heat and Humidity are in the Forecast this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a foggy start to the day today, we quickly saw improvement with more sunshine during the day today. High pressure that’s been responsible for the nicer weather continues to sit to the south of the region, but remains strong enough to keep us under nicer weather through the middle of the work week. Southwesterly flow thanks to the high pressure will keep milder temperatures in place through the middle of the work week, before an area of low pressure brings changes for the end of the work week into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows mostly clear skies lasting into the early morning hours of Tuesday. I think similar to today, we’ll see patchy fog develop during the early morning hours of Tuesday, resulting in a tricky commute for some first starting out tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight won’t cool off as much as what we’ve been seeing previous nights. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 60s, with light winds and clear skies both allowing temperatures to cool off very close to the dew point.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with areas of patchy fog, but those are expected to bur off quickly after sunrise. This will leave us with plenty of sunshine along with mild temperatures once again during the afternoon hours. A few fair weather clouds could build in during the afternoon, but won’t have much of an impact on the forecast. High temperatures tomorrow will be a couple degrees cooler than today only making it into the lower 80s for most places. Northerly winds are expected to be light during the day tomorrow, not having much impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The dew point trend this week doesn’t show any relief from the sticky air through the end of the work week. Dew points right now are expected to remain sticky if not humid, with dew points sitting in the lower to mid 60s each day. The summer like humidity lasts into the first half of the weekend with dew points still sitting in the mid 60s, before eventually breaking during the second half of the weekend, resulting in lower humidity and cooler temperatures going into next week.

Dew Point Trend ( Next 5 Days) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

