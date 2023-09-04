Governor Mills appoints new Aroostook County Sheriff

(Rothery Sullivan)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Commander Peter Johnson has been appointed to the role of Aroostook County Sheriff by Governor Janet Mills, according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Commander Johnson will be sworn into the role the week of September 4, 2023.

Commander Johnson has been a police officer in Maine since 2008 and has been a part of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office for the past nine years. He has previously served in the role of Deputy Sheriff and Commander. He will begin the new role once he is sworn in.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
Madawaska Boys Soccer Team 2023
Madawaska Owls Boys Soccer Team Prepares for Title Defense with Young and Determined Squad
Harvest Event, Land Speed Racing at Loring Air Force Base
Need for Speed at Loring Timing Association’s Harvest Event
Over 150 youngsters competed in the annual Viking Fun Run in Caribou
Aroostook Savings and Loan Kids Run results
One Person Arrested for Robbery at Houlton McDonalds

Latest News

Sherman Old Home Days hosts parade and annual doughnut sale
MSAD 1 raises substitute teacher pay
NewsSource 8 at 6
Madawaska Owls Boys Soccer Team
School Bus in Fort Fairfield
School Bus Seat Belts