Governor Mills appoints new Aroostook County Sheriff

AROOTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Commander Peter Johnson has been appointed to the role of Aroostook County Sheriff by Governor Janet Mills, according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Commander Johnson will be sworn into the role the week of September 4, 2023.

Commander Johnson has been a police officer in Maine since 2008 and has been a part of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office for the past nine years. He has previously served in the role of Deputy Sheriff and Commander. He will begin the new role once he is sworn in.

