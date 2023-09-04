MSAD 1 raises substitute teacher pay

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - MSAD 1′s school board voted to raise their substitute teacher daily wages.

As of last week, MSAD 1 had been paying their substitute teachers $90 a day, which is the same daily rate that some schools in Aroostook County still pay.

Ben Greenlaw, the superintendent of MSAD 1, commented that the wages needed to be raised. “Currently we pay our subs $90 a day – divide that by 6.5 hours, which is the minimum wage. It’s just not – it’s not enough for people who are substituting,” Greenlaw said.

In a unanimous vote, the board decided to increase the wage to $105 a day, which Greenlaw noted was “fairly competitive for this area.” This increase ensures that the district is paying a similar rate to other County districts, such as Caribou, Houlton, and the Valley schools. MSAD 1′s substitute wages are consistent regardless of the employee’s degree level, however, for some schools in the area, the daily pay is contingent on the level of education the employee has.

