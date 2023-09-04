Sherman Old Home Days hosts parade and annual doughnut sale

SHERMAN, Maine (WAGM) - The Sherman Old Home Days hosted their annual Labor Day parade, which featured local businesses, community members, and public service vehicles such as a Patten fire truck, a car from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and a Maine State Police vehicle.

The parade is a twice-around parade, which is when the parade does two laps. “It’s the only twice around parade that we know about in the state of Maine,” said Harriet Astle, a community member who attended the parade.

Community members commented on how the annual event brings the community together. “My husband lived in Sherman Station and he’s been coming here for years,” said Brenda Sirois. “He comes to see his friends.” Jerald Sirois, Brenda’s husband, noted that he enjoyed the old tradition because it allowed him to reconnect with old friends.

Hazen Haas, another community member who attended the parade, said that he enjoyed coming to the event every year because it signifies the end of summer. I get to see people I haven’t seen for a long time. It’s the end of summer thing.”

In addition to the parade, an annual pumpkin doughnut sale brought people out early on Labor Day morning. The sale, which has been held for over 30 years, is a family-run tradition. People lined up before 6am to get the freshly made pumpkin doughnuts. All of the proceeds from the sale go to the Washburn Memorial Church in Sherman.

Jarice Kelley, the coordinator of the event, said that the staff for the sale arrived before the sun was up; they had to use car headlights to set up their working station. “We were here at 5:00 this morning,” Kelley explained. “We started mixing and rolling at 6 or 6:30. We are not even supposed to sell until 7:30 but if we didn’t the lines would be even longer.”

Naas expressed that the doughnut sale was one of the main attractions to the Sherman Old Home Days Labor Day event. “Pumpkin doughnuts, it’s their own recipe. It’s a family deal. It’s like a phenomenon - people come back here from all over.” Naas said that although people enjoy the other weekend events, the doughnut sale encourages people to stay until the holiday. “The last day is the only day of the doughnuts, and they stay until Labor Day to get these doughnuts,” Naas said.

