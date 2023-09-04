Summer Like Heat and Humidity Return to the Forecast this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday! After a few clouds over the weekend, more sunshine is expected later this week. High pressure has been in control of our weather since last week, and continues to sit to the south and west of us this morning. This area of high pressure will eventually push east later this morning, resulting in a southwesterly flow into the region over the next few days. That will allow for warmer temperatures to push into the region, with changes eventually expected towards the end of the work week.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

After fog burns off this morning, expect plenty of sunshine during the day today. Clear skies combined with lighter southwesterly winds will work together to bring summer like air and temperatures into the region for the afternoon hours. High temperatures today are expected to reach the lower to mid 80s for most spots.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Skies remain clear this evening, with mostly clear skies during the overnight hours once again allowing patchy fog to develop in spots before tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be warmer than what we’ve seen over the past few nights. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 50s to lower to mid 60s. Light winds and clear skies during the overnight hours will both help patchy fog to form before tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow will be very similar to today in terms of sunshine, with plenty of it once again expected during the day. The afternoon hours could feature a few fair weather clouds, but it won’t put a damper on the day by any means. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, if not a few degrees warmer than today, climbing up into the mid to upper 80s for most places during the afternoon hours. Winds shift back into the north during the day tomorrow, but remain light for much of the day.

Tuesday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this morning’s Weather on the Web attached to this article. Have a great day!

