Beautiful day brings many out for 8th annual Feed the County Family Fun Fest

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Many kicked off the first weekend of September at Goughan’s Farm in Caribou for the Feed the County Family Fun Fest fundraiser on Saturday. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

It was a beautiful day at Goughan’s Farm in Caribou on Saturday. Many in the surrounding communities came out for the Feed the County Family Fun Fest to enjoy mini golf, a corn maze, and a barbeque.

Pamela Sherman, Marketing Manager at Aroostook Savings & Loan, says “It’s about community coming together, and help raising funds for feed the County. The mini golf proceeds and the barbeque lunch that we are doing this afternoon all 100% goes to benefit Feed the County and to help them feed the 28 local food pantries in Aroostook County.”

This year marked the 8th year of the Feed the County Family Fun Fest fundraiser. Dixie Shaw, the Program Director for Catholic Charities Hunger & Relief Services, says the event is important to becuase the donations help them offer vital services that are needed in the County.

Dixie Shaw, Catholic Charities Hunger & Relief Services Program Director, says “We look forward to this particular fundraiser, because obviously it is a fun event and it raises money to help us feed folks so events like this are extremely important to us and vital to our ability to provide the services that we do with feeding folks throughout the area.”

Kristi Goughan of Goughan’s Farm says what makes this event so special is seeing the community come together to provide support for people in need.

Kristi Goughan, Goughan’s Farm, mentions “People make this very special, you get all the support from all the communities. Not even just Caribou, but the surrounding communities just come out and have a great day. I think it makes us strong.”

A fun filled day for family and friends to enjoy mini golf, a corn maze, and a barbeque for a worthy cause. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

