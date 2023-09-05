County Bluegrass Festival hosts 4-day festival

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - It’s a busy Labor Day weekend for the town of Fort Fairfield as the County Bluegrass Festival is taking place. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Bluegrass Music fans are coming together this Labor Day weekend in Fort Fairfield for the annual County Bluegrass Festival. It’s a popular music festival that’s been held for more than 15 years in Aroostook County.

Stev Rogeski, Event Organizer, says“We bring Bluegrass bands in from all over the United States and Canada. We do it twice a year, Labor Day show is our biggest show. We have been struggling a little bit with our COVID rebound, but we are very happy to see this weekend. If you look at the campers we have here, we are gaining a lot this year.”

The festival takes place over 4-days, starting on Thursday August 31st, and going through Sunday September 3rd. Several groups are playing throughout the weekend, not just from Maine, but from other states like Massachusetts and Ohio.

Stev Rogeski: “In the background you can hear Scarlett and Big John, they are from Virginia. They are a very new band, they do traditional bluegrass as you can hear. We were very lucky to find them down in North Carolina last year at the IBMA’s. We were excited about a band called Prairie Wildfire that will be here Saturday and Friday afternoon. They are three young ladies from Wyoming that are traveling up to Fort Fairfield Maine.”

Rogeski says what makes the event special is the way everyone comes together to create a family-like atmosphere.

Stev Rogeski: “When our bands get done playing on stage, they will go out and play in the campground area with people. They will sit at their camp grounds, they will pick with them, they will give them lessons on the instruments, its a very a down earth kind of group of people. Even the biggest stars in Bluegrass will take time to show someone how to play a banjo, or play a mandolin, or maybe even learn from the people that are on the fields.”

A fun filled weekend that brings many together to enjoy some Bluegrass music, Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.