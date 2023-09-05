The FASFA’s changing: how will you be affected?

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is making some substantial changes that will impact the application process this fall. Although the application typically opens in October, it will not be available until December this year.

“The FAFSA for the 24/25 year has received a complete overhaul,” explains Mila Tappan, the Manager of College Access and Outreach at the Finance Authority Maine (FAME). “Everything from the process is changing to the form itself to the underlying formula, so it’s really comprehensive changes.”

Tappan says that the changes are expected to improve students’ eligibility for a Federal Pell Grant, which is the maximum grant available. “According to the Department of Education, about 15% higher will receive Federal Pell Grants,” Tappan says. “The goal has been over the last several years to increase Pell Grant eligibility with it primarily targeting of course low-income and middle-income families.” Tappan expects that families in Aroostook County will see and benefit from this increase.

Another significant change to the FAFSA is that it will no longer offer funds based on the number of students in college in each household. “In the past, if you had two kids in college the FAFSA determined what a family theoretically could contribute and that was divided between the two children. That’s no longer going to be the case,” explains Tappan. “The reason for that is that any of us are going to be able to tell whether a student is eligible for a maximum or minimum Pell [Grant] ahead of time. And how they are going to be able to do that is using poverty tables . . . those don’t take into account the number in college so they’ve removed that from the formula.”

Tappan says that this change is unlikely to affect many families here in Maine. “We looked at our data here in Maine, and only about – I think it was 27% of families - had multiple children in college,” she says. “Many of those families are already families that are getting the maximum amount of financial aid, so no longer dividing that in two is not going to have an impact.”

Although the FAFSA application will become available in December this year, Tappan advises that families take action before the winter months. Everyone who needs to complete a FAFSA application will need to create an FSA ID online at least a week before beginning the application. Those who already have an FSA ID should make sure that they have access to the account before the application is released. An FSA ID can be created on the FSA website.

FAME will run financial aid workshops throughout the fall to help people with the transition. “At those sessions we’ll talk about financial aid, we will actually help people get their FSA IDs at those sessions,” says Tappan. “Then, of course, once the FAFSA becomes available in December - we don’t know the exact date - once we transition to the FAFSA being available we’ll have help sessions available for that.”

These free sessions are offered both in person and remotely. More information on when and where these sessions will be held can be found here.

